BREAKING NEWS

Idris Elba to star in Jay-Z produced all-black western ‘The Harder They Fall’

Posted On 19 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

ABC News/Steve Iervolino(LOS ANGELES) — Idris Elba is putting on some cowboy boots for his next major role.

Netflix has announced that Elba will saddle up with Jonathan Majors for the all-black Western feature The Harder They Fall.

The film will follow Majors as Nat Love, an outlaw who discovers that the man– played by Elba– who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison. To seek revenge, Love reunites with his gang to track his enemy down.

Produced by music mogul Jay-Z, The Harder They Fall will be the directorial debut of Jeymes Samuel. The two had previously collaborated together on The Great Gatsby soundtrack and will write and produce original music for the upcoming project.

This is the latest project for Elba, who just just wrapped another Western feature, Concrete Cowboys. Majors, meanwhile, recently starred in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and will also star in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Spike Lee’s Netflix film, Da 5 Bloods, with Chadwick Boseman.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
46°
broken clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 7mph WNW
H 48 • L 47
48°
Wed
50°
Thu
55°
Fri
44°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup