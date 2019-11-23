BREAKING NEWS

Idris Elba say he’s trying unplug from social media because “it makes me feel depressed”

Posted On 22 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

ABC News/Steve Iervolino(NEW YORK) — The response to new CATS trailer must have really gotten to Idris Elba. In an new interview, he says he’s looking to unplug from social media.

“I’ve been trying to wean myself off,” Elba told Fast Company magazine. “I used to post a lot more, but it’s been putting me off lately.”

“And Twitter’s just not how I want to receive my news,” he continues. “I read the news aggregated on my iPad, but I can’t check it constantly — I’m not proud of it, but it’s true — because it makes me feel depressed.”

Although he’ll always be the sexiest man alive to many men and women — sorry, John Legend — Elba admits he’s not focused on always keeping up with the Joneses. Instead he’d rather use his free time to just take it easy.

“I’ll just sit in the dark, stare, and try not to do anything — just clear my mind and decompress,” he says.

Also, Elba wears multiple hats as actor-producer-artist and DJ, which means his busy schedule gets him in bed pretty early.

“When I get in bed at 9 or 10, I feel great the next day. But it really depends. I typically get four to five hours of sleep a night,” he reveals.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
37°
clear sky
humidity: 51%
wind: 15mph WNW
H 41 • L 36
48°
Sat
56°
Sun
50°
Mon
55°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup