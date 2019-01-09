Entertainment News "I love it," Gwyneth Paltrow says of married life, as she shares details about her "'Modern Family' honeymoon" https://linewsradio.com/i-love-it-gwyneth-paltrow-says-of-married-life-as-she-shares-details-about-her-modern-family-honeymoon/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC(NEW YORK) — Oscar-winner and lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow made the media rounds Wednesday morning to promote her fourth cookbook, The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal. Her publicity tour means she’s back to work after a delayed holiday honeymoon in the Maldives.

Paltrow, 46, and producer Brad Falchuk, who she met on the set of Glee, tied the knot on Sept. 29, 2018, in Amagansett, New York. Their wedding was a glamorous affair, as seen in photos Paltrow shared on her Goop website. But the actress said it was the guests who really made her big day memorable.

“We had a very small wedding,” she said. “We both have really old friends from elementary school and high school and that was really the bulk of our friends that were there. It was really special.”

Celebrity guests at Paltrow and Falchuk’s wedding included Jerry Seinfeld, Paltrow’s Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr., Rob Lowe, Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw and, of course, Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner, People magazine reported at the time.

It was Paltrow’s second marriage, but first actual wedding. She and her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, eloped. Though the pair famously “consciously uncoupled,” eventually divorcing in 2016, they remains close. In fact, Falchuk’s kids, Paltrow’s two children with Martin, family friends and Martin himself all joined the newlyweds in the Maldives.

On Live with Kelly and Ryan, Paltrow called it a “Modern Family honeymoon.”

“We just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids,” Paltrow said Wednesday, referring to her two children with Martin, Apple and Moses. “And they just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that.”

