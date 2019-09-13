Entertainment News 'Hustlers' and 'The Goldfinch' among this weekend’s new movie releases https://linewsradio.com/hustlers-and-the-goldfinch-among-this-weekends-new-movie-releases/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

L-R: Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer and Constance Wu in “Hustlers”; Barbara Nitke/STX Financing, LLC(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide Friday:

* Hustlers — This crime drama, based on Jessica Pressler’s 2015 New York magazine article titled The Hustlers at Scores, stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and rapper Cardi B as a group of strippers who fleece Wall Street high rollers. Also starring Julia Stiles and R&B artist Lizzo. Rated R.

* The Goldfinch — This drama, adapted from by Donna Tartt’s 2013 novel of the same name, stars Ansel Elgort as a young man whose troubled childhood leads him to the world of art forgery. Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barnard, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey Wright and Nicole Kidman co-star. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Out of Liberty — Set in 1839 Missouri, this Western drama centers on a local jailer, played by Jasen Wade, who’s tasked with watching the state’s most wanted men while they await trial. He’s caught between the prisoners’ efforts to survive and the local Missourians’ desire to have them removed. Rated PG.

* The Sound of Silence — Peter Sarsgaard, plays a New York City “house tuner” who believes sounds in people’s homes affect their moods, but who then meets a client whose problem he can’t solve. Rashida Jones also stars. Unrated.

