Husband, wife found dead in Delaware River, 5-year-old daughter found alive in nearby SUV: Police

iStock/Thinkstock(PHILADELPHIA) — A husband and wife were found dead in the Delaware River Thursday morning while their 5-year-old daughter was located nearby, according to Philadelphia police.

The woman, approximately 30 years old, was found around 5:45 a.m., according to the Philadelphia Police Department. She was pulled out of the river and pronounced dead about one hour later.

A 5-year-old girl was found in a Nissan SUV and told officers she was with her father, police said. The girl was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to be evaluated, police said.

A second body was found in the river, which police determined was the husband of the woman and the father of the 5-year-old.

He was pulled out of the river and pronounced dead at 10:43 a.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

