BREAKING NEWS

Husband and wife duo buy car to drive vets, children to doctor free of charge

Posted On 09 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Pamela Barry(GETTYSBURG, Pa.) — A couple in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, is hoping to make life a little easier for some special citizens in their town.

Pamela and Steve Barry bought a new car to help young cancer patients and veterans get free rides to the hospital.

The couple bought a Chevy Equinox with their own money earlier this year and worked with local artist Marvis Greene to decorate it.

From Captain America and famed Navy SEAL Chris Kyle to local children who passed from cancer, the vehicle is an homage to fictional and everyday superheroes.

“We just really wanted to help critically ill children and wounded warriors,” Pamela Barry told ABC News’ Good Morning America.

The small business owner and her husband also host an annual benefit called the Gettysburg Battlefield Bash, where they unveiled the vehicle on July 27.

“Hundreds of people were clapping,” Pamela Barry said.

The car model’s name, “Equinox,” is fitting the couple said, because the definition worked well for their mission: the start of a new era and sign of hope for the future.

Although they have yet to have any rides, the couple are eager to start their service, in which they will personally shuttle people around to treatment centers and hospitals.

The Barrys want their “Equinox” to offer “hope and healing” to anyone who needs it in their community and “empower each other” to help those who need it.

“We want to be a small part in making people’s lives better,” Pamela Barry said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
79°
clear sky
humidity: 57%
wind: 10mph SW
H 82 • L 81
78°
Sat
78°
Sun
83°
Mon
79°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup