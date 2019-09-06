U.S. NEWS Hurricane Dorian's path: The latest forecast from the Carolinas to New England https://linewsradio.com/hurricane-dorians-path-the-latest-forecast-from-the-carolinas-to-new-england/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — After days of churning up the coastline, Hurricane Dorian made landfall along Cape Hatteras, N.C., Friday morning as a Category 1 storm.



Here’s what to expect and when, according to the latest forecast:

The deadly storm lashed South Carolina with powerful winds and heavy rain Thursday, bringing over 10 inches of rainfall to some parts of the state — and over 5 inches to flooding-prone Charleston.

Dorian is continuing to batter North Carolina on Friday, where over 11 inches of rain has already fallen in some areas.

Rainfall totals could reach 15 inches in parts of North Carolina and South Carolina through Saturday. The combination of downpours and storm surge as high as 7 feet could cause life-threatening flash floods.

Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras, part of North Carolina’s barrier Islands of the Outer Banks, at 8:35 a.m. Friday.

As Dorian tracks north Friday, the hurricane could bring 7 feet of storm surge to the Outer Banks and up to 4 feet of storm surge to southern Virginia.

By Friday afternoon and evening, Dorian’s gusty winds and heavy rain will move out to sea.

But after Dorian moves into the ocean, even the Northeast will see an impact, when the storm grazes the coast with heavy rain and gusty winds Friday night into Saturday morning.

A coastal flood advisory was issued for parts of New Jersey, New York and coastal Connecticut.

A high surf advisory is in effect from New Jersey to Maine where waves could be as high as 10 feet.

The hurricane prompted dangerous rip current warnings so New York City is closing all beaches to swimming and surfing on Friday and Saturday, parks officials said, according to ABC New York station WABC.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Cape Cod and eastern Maine where residents could see winds up to 60 mph.

Dorian will move into eastern Canada by Saturday afternoon.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.