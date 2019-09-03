U.S. NEWS Hurricane Dorian's path: The forecast for Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas https://linewsradio.com/hurricane-dorians-path-the-forecast-for-florida-georgia-and-the-carolinas/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Dorian is closing in on the Southeast U.S., where residents from Florida to the Carolinas are bracing for powerful rains, wind and flooding.

Here’s what to expect and when, according to the latest forecast.

Florida



Dorian is forecast to remain a Category 2 hurricane as it parallels the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday.

As Dorian moved in Tuesday afternoon, tropical-storm-force winds were lashing Melbourne Beach, bringing a 60 mph wind gust.

Flash flooding, storm surge, strong winds, isolated tornadoes are all possible as Dorian moves along — but still offshore from — Florida’s east coast from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning Dorian will be off the coasts of Melbourne and Daytona. By Wednesday afternoon the storm will move north off the coast of Jacksonville.

Georgia

Dorian will then turn north, reaching Savannah, Georgia, by Wednesday night.

Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are expected along Georgia’s coast.

South Carolina & North Carolina

The track shows Dorian moving in closer to the Carolinas and possibly making landfall between Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Regardless of landfall, the threat is increasing in the Carolinas for hurricane-force wind gusts, storm surge and coastal flooding.

The highest storm surge is expected for the South Carolina coast and southern portion of the North Carolina coast, where up to 7 feet is possible.

The heaviest rainfall from Dorian is expected to hit the coastal Carolinas, where up to 10 inches of rain is possible.

Charleston will get hit by Dorian Thursday morning.

Myrtle Beach to Wilmington, North Carolina, will see impacts Thursday afternoon into the evening.

The slow-moving Dorian is forecast to reach the Outer Banks Friday morning.

