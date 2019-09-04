BREAKING NEWS

Hurricane Dorian to bring dangerous storm surge: What you need to know

Posted On 04 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Hurricane Dorian to bring dangerous storm surge: What you need to know https://linewsradio.com/hurricane-dorian-to-bring-dangerous-storm-surge-what-you-need-to-know/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Storm surge poses the biggest threat to people and property as powerful Hurricane Dorian targets the Southeast.

Storm surge could reach 8 feet in South Carolina and 7 feet in North Carolina.

During Hurricane Katrina in 2005, at least 1,500 people died “directly, or indirectly, as a result of storm surge,” the National Hurricane Center said.

But what is storm surge?

Here’s how it works:

As pressure falls in the hurricane’s center, water levels rise. The water accumulates while the storm is still over the open ocean.

When the hurricane closes in on land, its strong winds push that water toward the coast and up onto land, creating walls of water sometimes as high as 20 feet.

The danger to people inside houses on the coast is the deluge of water that can flood homes and overpower walls rapidly.

When Hurricane Sandy hit New York and New Jersey in 2012, many homes filled quickly with water that reached levels of 8 to 9 feet.

The risks can be even greater if storm surge combines with high tide, creating a devastating, rapid rise in water levels.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
78°
broken clouds
humidity: 83%
wind: 18mph S
H 82 • L 81
73°
Thu
69°
Fri
75°
Sat
76°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup