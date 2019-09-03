U.S. NEWS Hurricane Dorian shutters airports across Florida, Bahamas https://linewsradio.com/hurricane-dorian-shutters-airports-across-florida-bahamas/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock/Thinkstock(MIAMI) — As Southeast cities prepare for Hurricane Dorian to arrive, numerous airports have announced closures.

The dangerous storm is pummeling the Bahamas and slowly headed for the Southeast region of the U.S.

Over 3,000 flights have been canceled within the U.S. from Monday to Tuesday.

Orlando International Airport saw the most cancellations, with over 1,000.

Here are the airports closed as of Tuesday morning:

Florida

— Orlando International Airport (MCO)

— Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport (CRG)

— Kissimmee Gateway Airport (ISM)

— Orlando Executive Airport (ORL)

— Witham Field (SUA)

— Orlando Sanford Int’l (SFB)

— Daytona Beach Intl (DAB)

— Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood Int’l Airport (FLL)(set to re-open Tuesday at 12 p.m.)

— Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE)

— Melbourne Int’l Airport (MLB)

— Palm Beach Int’l Airport (PBI) (working to restore operations Tuesday)

— Pompano Beach Airpark (PMP)

— Vero Beach Rgnl (VRB)

Bahamas

— Marsh Harbour (MHH)

— South Bimini (BIM)

— North Eleuthera (ELH)

— Grand Bahama Int’l(FPO)

