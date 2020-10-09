Hurricane Delta charges toward Louisiana coast, will make landfall Friday: Latest path

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Delta, a dangerous Category 3 hurricane, is charging toward the Louisiana coast and is forecast to make landfall near the same area hit hard by Hurricane Laura in August.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted overnight, “To the people of Southwest Louisiana, I know you are strong. I also know you’re about to be tested again. Please finish making preparations now. We will get through this.”

Louisiana is getting hit by heavy rain already as tropical storm conditions begin on the Texas coast.

Delta is expected to weaken slightly before making landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday as Category 2 hurricane.

Storm surge — which is especially dangerous — is forecast to be near 11 feet in parts of Louisiana.

Winds gusts could reach 100 mph in Lake Charles and southern Louisiana.

Rainfall totals could reach 6 to 12 inches Friday, with local areas getting up to 15 inches in southern Louisiana. Flash flooding is expected.

Delta is the fourth named storm to make landfall in Louisiana this year.

When Hurricane Delta makes landfall, it will break the record for most storms to make landfall in one season in the continental U.S.

The other nine named storms that made landfall this season were: Tropical Storm Bertha (South Carolina); Tropical Storm Cristobal (Louisiana); Tropical Storm Fay (New Jersey); Hurricane Hanna (Texas); Hurricane Isaias (North Carolina); Hurricane Laura (Louisiana); Tropical Storm Marco (Louisiana), Hurricane Sally (Alabama); and Tropical Storm Beta (Texas).

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More