Hunter shot, killed after friend mistook him for deer in Georgia woods, authorities say

Google(GLYNNFOLIAGE, Georgia) — A hunter has been killed after one of his companions shot him while mistaking him for a deer in Georgia, according to authorities.

A group of hunters were in a wooded area near Myers Hill Road in Glynn County, Georgia, on Saturday when the victim, Bobby Lane, was shot by his friend, Hector Romero, according to a release from the Glynnfoliage Police Department.

Lane was shot while shielded by heavy foilage, police said.

Romero helped transport Lane to the Friendly Express convenience store on Highway 82 and 303, where the group of hunters were met by first responders, police said.

Lane was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is assisting in the investigation.

