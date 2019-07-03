BREAKING NEWS

‘Hunger Games’-themed attractions coming to China, but plans scrapped in NYC

Posted On 03 Jul 2019
Murray Close(NEW YORK) — Sorry, Hunger Games fans. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate, the movie studio that released the hit series of films, has scrapped plans to bring an indoor entertainment center to New York’s Times Square.

The so-called Lionsgate Entertainment City was supposed to open this year, with attractions and restaurants based on the studio’s properties, including The Hunger Games, Divergent, John Wick and Mad Men.

There would have been a Hunger Games-inspired Peeta’s Bakery and The Capitol Confectionery, a Divergent-themed obstacle course, and a John Wick: Chapter Two shooting ride, among other things.

But while the project may have been abandoned in New York, you can still experience something similar if you’re willing to book a trip to China.

Lionsgate also announced this week that its new indoor theme park, Lionsgate Entertainment World, is set to open Hengqin, Zhuhai on July 31.

The park will feature 25 attractions based on The Hunger Games, Twilight, and the Divergent series. It will also feature retail stores and restaurants.

As previously reported, The Hunger Games book series is also getting a prequel. Author Suzanne Collins plans to release the currently untitled book on May 19, 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

