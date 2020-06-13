BREAKING NEWS

Human remains found on Chad Daybell’s property were of missing Idaho kids: Police

(NEW YORK) — The months-long search for Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, two Idaho children last seen in 2019, officially ended Saturday after authorities confirmed the human remains found earlier this week belonged to the children.

“It is with heavy hearts that we now confirm that those remains have now been officially identified as those of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan,” Rexburg police said in a statement Saturday.

JJ and Tylee were last seen in September and were reported missing by extended family members to police in November.

Their mother, Lori Vallow, and her husband, Chad Daybell, have been charged in the case.

Vallow, 46, was arrested in February and is facing two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children and one misdemeanor count each of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt.

Daybell, 51, was taken into custody Tuesday on two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Each is being held on a $1 million bond.

