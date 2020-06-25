Hulu ditches ‘Scrubs’ episodes that contain blackface

Photo Courtesy of NBC/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Bye, bye, blackface.

Hulu has removed three episodes of Scrubs which contain blackface. On Wednesday, Variety reported that sources confirmed the move came after ABC Studios and the show’s creator Bill Lawrence made the request.

The episodes being removed are “My Fifteen Seconds” (season 3, episode 7), “My Jiggly Ball” (season 5, episode 4) and “My Chopped Liver” (season 5, episode 17).

The removal comes just days after Tina Fey made the same request for her sitcom 30 Rock and when the news broke, Lawrence responded to a fan who suggested the same be done with Scrubs.

“Agreed. Already in the works,” he tweeted.

Scrubs is a dramedy that followed the lives of employees at a fictional teaching hospital. It aired for nine seasons from 2001 through 2010 and the main cast included Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes.

By Danielle Long

