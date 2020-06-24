Hugh Jackman’s pandemic-delayed ‘The Music Man’ slated for April 7, 2021 Broadway bow

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(NEW YORK) — Hugh Jackman’s return to the Great White Way, which was affected by the COVID-19 shutdown of Broadway that began March 12, will begin performances April 7, 2021.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Broadway itself has a lot riding on Jackman’s lead in The Music Man, post shutdown: the play’s official opening date is May 20 of next year.

Tony winner Jackman will team up with stage and screen vet Sutton Foster, who was to play his co-star before the play was delayed.

Incidentally, Jackman appeared in The Music Man before — in 1983, as a high school student. However, he admitted to ABC’s Good Morning America last year that he lost out on the main role, con man Harold Hill, and instead played ‘Salesman #2.’

“Clearly, the chip on my shoulder not getting the lead prepared me for the next 37 years,” he joked.

While Broadway productions are still dark, The Hollywood Reporter notes that a January return is being rumored, but a “more realistic” reopening would be March or April — meaning The Music Man would be the highest-profile production to help the New York theater community get back off the ground.

“Performing on Broadway is a great honor for an actor, in fact, one of the greatest,” said Jackman in a statement. “Show One is filled with anticipation, fear and excitement. It’s like an opening night eight times a week…The change of dates will not take any of that away. What it will do, however, is help to ensure that The Music Man audiences, and our company, are in a completely safe environment. Can’t wait for that day!”

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More