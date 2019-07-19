How to keep your pets safe and cool in a heat wave

Chalabala/iStock(NEW YORK) — With an extreme heat wave set to bake the U.S. from New York City all the way to Kansas City for the next few days, here are some ways to keep your four-legged and furry family members safe and cool as the temperatures outside soar.

The American Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty released guidelines for how to keep your pets safe from overheating.

How to keep pets safe from overheating

– Know the symptoms of overheating in pets. This can include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse, according to the ASPCA. Other symptoms include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit or a body temperature of over 104 degrees.

– As temperatures rise, keep your dogs away from hot asphalt. Sensitive paw pads can burn on hot asphalt, and an animal’s body that is very low to the ground can heat up quickly, so keep walks to a minimum.

– Don’t over-exercise your animals during a heat wave.

– Trim longer hair on your dog, but never shave your dog completely as the layers of a dog’s coat can protect from overheating and sunburn.

– Brush cats more often than usual during excessive heat.

– Provide plenty of water for pets when it gets hot out.

– Never leave your pets alone in parked cars.

