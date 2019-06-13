BREAKING NEWS

Houston police seeking man in security guard uniform who shot 1-year-old boy in chest

Posted On 13 Jun 2019
Crime Stoppers of Houston(HOUSTON) — Police in Houston say they’re desperate to find a man who was wearing a security guard uniform and holstered gun when he shot a 1-year-old in an apparent road rage incident.

The boy was struck in the chest and survived, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded at about 1 p.m. on May 1 as the little boy was in his dad’s car in Houston, officials with Crime Stoppers of Houston said in a news release Wednesday.

The boy’s father accidentally hit the back of the suspect’s car, according to Crime Stoppers. The suspect then got out of his car — described as a blue Buick Lucerne or Regal — and walked toward the victim’s car with his hand on his holstered gun, officials said.

The boy’s dad, who is hearing impaired, stayed in the car, while the suspect, who was acting “aggressively,” “began to yell at the deaf father, who could not understand him,” according to Crime Stoppers.

The father told the gunman there were children in the car and drove away, officials said.

The gunman then fired at the victim’s car multiple times, officials said. One of the bullets went through the trunk of the father’s car, hitting the 1-year-old in the chest, said police.

Crime Stoppers said it may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS.

