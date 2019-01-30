BREAKING NEWS

Homeless among most vulnerable as brutal cold takes over

Posted On 30 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Homeless among most vulnerable as brutal cold takes over https://linewsradio.com/homeless-among-most-vulnerable-as-brutal-cold-takes-over/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

JamesBrey/iStock(NEW YORK) — The homeless are among the most vulnerable as dangerous and brutally cold wind chills target the Midwest cities Wednesday.

In Chicago and Minneapolis, where schools are shuttered and everyone is urged to avoid the outdoors, warming centers and buses are available for homeless residents.

Wind chills clocked in at minus 52 degrees Wednesday — a recipe for frostbite.

“We’re deploying warming buses to assist homeless residents, adding shelter beds to accommodate those in need,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel tweeted.

Over 5,000 people were homeless in Chicago last year, according to data released by the city, The Chicago Tribune reported.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
33°
shower rain
humidity: 51%
wind: 16mph SSW
H 34 • L 29
15°
Thu
19°
Fri
25°
Sat
39°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup