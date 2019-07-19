BREAKING NEWS

Holy S**t! Watch the potty-mouthed Comic-Con feature for R-rated sequel ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

Posted On 19 Jul 2019
Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Paramount Pictures and director Tim Miller want to make one thing clear to Terminator fans: Like its direct predecessors The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the upcoming film Terminator: Dark Fate is R-rated.

Want proof? Just watch the film’s behind-the-scenes featurette that was recently revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

The sneak peek has interviews with Miller, returning star Linda Hamilton as well as producer and francise creator James Cameron, and no one is censoring themselves.

Miller is a notorious potty mouth — he directed Deadpool, in all the comic character’s F-bombing glory, after all — but in the featurette, Hamilton describes the new movie’s action by saying some bad words repeatedly.

What is printable is that the film is “grim, gritty, it’s fast, it’s…a white knuckle ride,” Cameron teases. 

Hamilton adds, “The action is just 10 times bigger” than any other film in the series.

“It’s f****** insane,” Miller says plainly.

The movie ignores the events that took place in the Terminator movies Rise of the Machines, Salvation, and the infamous Genisys, and instead picks up decades after the events of 1991’s T2, one of those rare movie sequels that many fans feel surpassed its original.

Dark Fate also stars Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. veteran Gabriel Luna as a next-generation killing machine, plus Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, and of course Arnold Schwarzenegger, as an aging T-800 Terminator unit.

The movie opens November 1.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

