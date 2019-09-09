WORLD NEWS Holding hands, students show their support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong https://linewsradio.com/holding-hands-students-show-their-support-for-pro-democracy-protests-in-hong-kong/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

AsiaVision/iStock(HONG KONG) — Students once again formed human chains Monday in Hong Kong in support of the anti-extradition and pro-democracy activists. Many of the students wore masks while holding yellow helmets, umbrellas, and stuffed animals with eye patches, which are symbols of the pro-democracy protests.

Previously, Hong Kong protestors called on President Donald Trump and the U.S. to supports its fight against the Chinese government.

After months of protests that have often turned violent and have led to the take over the Hong Kong International Airport and various city buildings, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam withdrew the extradition bill that lit the fire of these demonstrations on Sept. 4.

