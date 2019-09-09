BREAKING NEWS

Holding hands, students show their support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong

Posted On 09 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

WORLD NEWS Holding hands, students show their support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong  https://linewsradio.com/holding-hands-students-show-their-support-for-pro-democracy-protests-in-hong-kong/  http://abcnewsradioonline.com/world-news/

AsiaVision/iStock(HONG KONG) — Students once again formed human chains Monday in Hong Kong in support of the anti-extradition and pro-democracy activists. Many of the students wore masks while holding yellow helmets, umbrellas, and stuffed animals with eye patches, which are symbols of the pro-democracy protests.

Previously, Hong Kong protestors called on President Donald Trump and the U.S. to supports its fight against the Chinese government.

After months of protests that have often turned violent and have led to the take over the Hong Kong International Airport and various city buildings, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam withdrew the extradition bill that lit the fire of these demonstrations on Sept. 4.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
74°
scattered clouds
humidity: 57%
H 74 • L 67
74°
Tue
81°
Wed
79°
Thu
68°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup