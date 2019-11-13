Hilaria Baldwin reveals she had a miscarriage four months into pregnancy

Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez(NEW YORK) — Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about the pain of miscarriage after revealing Monday she and her husband, Alec Baldwin, lost a child.

Hilaria, 35, was four months pregnant with the couple’s fifth child at the time.

“We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” the mom and yoga instructor wrote on Instagram. “We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this.”

Baldwin and her husband — already parents to Carmen, 6, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1 — had been expecting a girl. Alec Baldwin also has a 23-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

Baldwin announced her most recent pregnancy in September, early on in her first trimester, because she didn’t “want to hide the pregnancy,” she wrote at the time in an Instagram post in which she also shared a video of the baby’s heartbeat.

Miscarriage — defined as the loss of a pregnancy in any trimester — is a common occurrence but remains an often taboo topic, a reality Baldwin has said she tried to address by revealing her pregnancies earlier on.

“It was so liberating to talk about my miscarriage because it’s something that we don’t talk about and it’s something that some of us need to talk about,” Baldwin said last month on Strahan, Sara & Keke. “Now I’m pregnant again and I wanted to tell people right away.”

Baldwin found out about the loss of her child at a doctor’s appointment Monday. She wrote that she was “devastated” and “in shock” but hoped to “try very hard” for a second daughter in the future.

