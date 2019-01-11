BREAKING NEWS

High school referee fired after asking whether players had ‘their green cards’

Posted On 11 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News High school referee fired after asking whether players had 'their green cards' https://linewsradio.com/high-school-referee-fired-after-asking-whether-players-had-their-green-cards/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Matt_Brown/iStock(SAHUARITA, Ariz.) — A high school referee in Arizona has been fired after he made a racist comment at a freshman basketball game, according to reports.

Before the game between Pueblo High School and Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita began Tuesday night, the referee asked whether the players had “their green cards,” Tucson Unified School District Athletics Director Herman House said in a statement, according to ABC Tucscon affiliate KGUN-TV. The remark was made to a Pueblo High School coach and overheard by a parent, KGUN reported.

The referee was fired the next day, Arizona Interscholastic Association State Commissioner of Officials Brian Gessner told KGUN, saying he was “very disappointed.”

Gessner said the comment made have been made in jest, as “officials try to create a relationship with coaches.”

“It was said in very poor taste, and we won’t tolerate that type of behavior,” Gessner said.

In a statement, the Tucson Unified School District Athletics Director Herman House said he was alerted to the comment by the Pueblo High School athletic director and immediately contacted the AIA. He was later notified that the referee had been “relieved of his duties.”

“Tucson Unified School District will continue to investigate and we strongly condemn any comments that have no place in an educational setting,” House said.

The referee’s identity was not released. Pueblo won the game 51 to 39, according to Walden Grove’s online basketball schedule.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association and Tucson Unified School District did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
25°
few clouds
humidity: 38%
wind: 18mph WNW
H 30 • L 29
30°
Sat
28°
Sun
32°
Mon
32°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup