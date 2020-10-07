‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special’ to debut on Disney+

BREAKING NEWS

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is coming back with a holiday treat.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will debut Friday, December 11 on Disney+ and will also feature a sneak peek performance from the upcoming second season of the series.

The 45-minute special with feature series regulars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders singing a medley of Christmas and Hanukkah favorites as well as popular hits.

Bassett will debut an acoustic version of an original song he wrote for season two, and the cast will also share stories of their favorite holiday traditions and memories.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack — yes, that’s a lot of colons — will be available beginning Friday, November 20. The soundtrack will feature all the songs performed on the special.

No word yet on when season two of the series will premiere. It was initially supposed to debut in late 2020, but the COVID-19 production shutdown has indefinitely delayed things.

By Andrea Tuccillo
