High school football player’s 1-handed catch goes viral

33ft/iStock(ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.) — This high school football player just pulled off a pro move that would make Odell Beckham Jr. jealous.

Craig Richardson Jr. from North East High School in St. Petersburg, Florida, pulled off an impressive outstretched one-handed catch during a home game against Dundein on Friday.

His older brother Keith Harrington, who currently plays college football for Washington State University, filmed the play and shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “I swear my lil brother might be the best player in high school football.”

Since he posted it, the video has been viewed over 31,000 times and retweeted by athletic film site Hudl and House of Highlights.

