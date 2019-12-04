“He’s the light of all of our lives”: ‘The Mandalorian’ director Bryce Dallas Howard loves ‘Baby Yoda’

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — (SPOILERS AHEAD) Baby Yoda broke the Internet again during last Friday’s episode of The Mandalorian, which was directed by actress and filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard.

In an interview with Variety, Howard — the Jurassic World franchise lead and daughter of Oscar-winner Ron — said it was the “highlight” of the job to working with the newest Star Wars star, who isn’t actually a baby of the Jedi Master, just a 50-year-old toddler of the same species.

“He is the light of all of our lives,” she enthuses.”It’s so exhilarating to be able to share my love and obsession with him with others.”

A single reaction shot in the episode of the baby eating a bowl of soup immediately replaced the classic “Kermit sipping tea” meme for some. It comes as a break in a knock-down, drag-out fight between the Mandalorian and a character played by former MMA star Gina Carano.

Howard enthuses, “…Gina and Mando’s stunt double were just destroying each other. And then it gets to Baby sipping his soup and everything else goes away, all these amazing feats of athleticism and martial arts, and…just becomes ‘Baby with soup.'”

Howard says, “…[W]e spent a lot of time playing with the puppet, we wanted to use it as much as possible rather than relying on CG.”

She recalls, “all we wanted to do was a zillion takes of how Baby was going to drink his soup…Would he drink it with one hand? Sipping it a lot?…Baby just wins every scene he’s in.”

In the end, they chose two hands, the small bowl looking huge in his tiny hands. And the rest, as they say, is history.

A new episode of The Mandalorian goes live Friday on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

