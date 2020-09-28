BREAKING NEWS

Here’s why Evan Rachel Wood is no longer on Twitter

Posted On 28 Sep 2020
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO(LOS ANGELES) — Kajillionaire actress Evan Rachel Wood says there’s no shame in cutting ties with the things that make you miserable, even if it’s Twitter.  

The actress announced that she has ended her relationship with the website, telling Variety that she deleted the app off her phone for good.

While Twitter gave her the opportunity to connect with fans, the 33-year-old Emmy nominee admitted she was tired of her innocuous opinions expressed on the website accidentally becoming front page news. 

“And it would be, like, ‘Evan Rachel Wood goes on a rant!’ or ‘Evan Rachel Wood attacks this person,'” she expressed.  

After finding out the price of freely expressing her opinions, the Westworld star decided to pull the trigger and purge the app from the phone.

“Honestly, I think it’s one of the  best decisions I ever made,” she laughed. “Really.”

So, how long has it been since Wood quit using Twitter?  She told Variety that she’s pulled the plug a few months ago and hasn’t looked back.

The actress also spilled some secrets regarding her upcoming season on Westworld, confirming that her character Dolores did die in the most recent series finale.

However, that doesn’t mean she’s been written out of the HBO show.  In fact, she might be coming back as a whole new character… or so she thinks.

Despite the uncertainty, Wood says she’s happy to return to her show, but admits it was hard saying goodbye to Dolores.

“I’ve been on such a journey with her. And it’s influenced my own life, and changed me as a person,” she noted.

As for when Westworld resumes production, Wood admits she doesn’t have a clue, adding, “I’m assuming by the time we go back, everything should be… functional?”

By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

