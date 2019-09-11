Entertainment News Here's the story...of a 'Very Brady' hit https://linewsradio.com/heres-the-story-of-a-very-brady-hit/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

HGTV(LOS ANGELES) — A Very Brady Renovation is proving to be a ratings monster for HGTV.

Deadline reports that the new series made history with its 90-minute debut Monday night. Viewers watched in record numbers, making it the highest-rated series premiere ever on the network.

A Very Brady Renovation follows the makeover of the Brady Bunch house, which served as the real-life house exterior in the series.

Original cast members lend a hand in the transformation, the goal of which was to turn the California home that served as the show’s exterior representation of the fictional Brady household into an exact replica of the Brady home, inside and out.

