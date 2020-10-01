Here for the right reasons: ABC to co-host ‘The Bachelorette’ drive-in premiere

ABC/Maarten de Boer(LOS ANGELES) — If you’re a fan of ABC’s The Bachelorette, you’ll have the chance to watch the beginning of Clare Crawley’s journey to find love with an under-the-stars drive-in experience.

ABC is teaming up with YouTube TV and PopSugar to host a drive-in viewing of the season 16 premiere of The Bachelorette in Los Angeles, so you can watch the show from your car. The experience will also include a live DJ, Bachelor nation trivia and a photo op when fans enter the outdoor facility.

Attendees will also be provided with a date-night dinner and other treats served directly to their vehicles, with special surprises throughout the night.

ABC says that “strict safety guidelines” will be “enforced” during the viewing , which will accommodate up to 200 guests. More details are forthcoming.

The drive-in event takes place on October 13 ahead of The Bachelorette premiere, currently scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Read More