Heavy rains pick up in the South, Nor’easter coming to Northeast

Posted On 15 Oct 2019
ABC News(NEW YORK) — A storm system will move through the South Tuesday with heavy rain that could cause flash flooding.
 
Already Tuesday morning ahead of the storm, three states — Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi — are under Flash Flood Watch.

By Wednesday early morning, this storm system will move into the Southeast with heavy rain and thunderstorms from Atlanta to Raleigh, North Carolina.

Over the next 24 hours, some areas in the south could see 2 to as much as 5 inches of rain with possible flash flooding expected in Mississippi, southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana.

By Wednesday late morning into the afternoon, the southern storm system will strengthen and move up the U.S. East Coast and will form into a strong Nor’easter by Wednesday evening with heavy rain for the Northeast and very gusty winds.

Locally more than 3 inches of rain could fall in the Northeast in a short period of time on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some urban and small stream flash flooding is also possible.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, very gusty winds are expected along the I-95 corridor and some gusts could be higher than 50 mph and up to nearly 70 mph on Cape Cod.

Airport delays are possible at the major hubs from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

