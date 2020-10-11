Heavy rain, gusty winds continue as Delta remnants move Northeast

ABC NewsBY: REED MCDONOUGH, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — Post Tropical Cyclone Delta’s center is over northern Mississippi this morning and the system continues to move to toward the Northeast.

As of 4:30 a.m., several flood alerts remain in place for parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Areas near Atlanta, Georgia, received heavy storms and flooding overnight.

There were six reports of tornadoes in northern Georgia on Saturday night including reports of downed trees.

Atlanta is reporting between 2 to 4 inches of rain in White County, Georgia that is resulting in Flash Flood Warnings early this morning.

Delta is expected to bring gusty and rainy conditions to the South today and then reach New York City by Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Several alerts have been posted for the New York City metro area including a Gale Watch and Gale Warning through Monday evening as wind gusts could top 40 mph.

Up to 4 inches of rain are possible through Monday night in portions of the DelMarVa area and central New Jersey.

Meanwhile, a strong cold front will sweep across the Midwest later this afternoon and evening bringing the threat for severe weather across six states from Kansas to Minnesota.

The main threats will be for strong winds along a squall line as well as some hail potential.

Red Flag Warnings are posted today from the western Plains to parts of Utah as dry and gusty conditions are expected through the day.

Wind gusts could top 40 mph in some spots, with relative humidity values dipping into the single digits at some parts of the day.

Meanwhile, California is setting up for another week of potentially “critical” fire weather with hot, dry and gusty conditions developing overnight tonight, lasting all the way through the end of the work week.

