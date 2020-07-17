Heat weave spreading across Midwest, Northeast

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The dog days of summer are here. There are 18 states under a heat advisory, watch or warning Friday morning.

The hottest weather Friday will be from Texas to the Dakotas, where it will feel like it’s over 100 degrees.

The core of the hottest weather will be in the Plains and western Great Lakes on Saturday, where it will feel like it’s above 100 degrees from Kansas City, Missouri, to Chicago.

This scorcher moves east for Sunday and into next week.

In the Northeast, temperatures are expected to reach the lower to middle 90s, but with high humidity, it will feel like its near 100 degrees from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia, New York City and even into southern New England.

Meanwhile, severe storms are expected to rock the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes Friday and into the weekend.

Already, severe storms with possible a tornado hit western New York Thursday, producing damage to buildings and uprooting trees and snapping power poles.

A new storm system will move into the northern Plains and the western Great Lakes later Friday and will bring a threat for damaging winds in excess of 70 mph. A few tornadoes and tennis ball-size hail are possible. Cities in the path of these severe storms will be Bismarck and Fargo, North Dakota and Minneapolis.

Severe weather threat moves slightly east from Minneapolis to Green Bay on Saturday, where damaging winds will be the biggest threat.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More