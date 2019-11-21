BREAKING NEWS

“He was a dog like no other”: See Harrison Ford, and Buck, in the first trailer for ‘The Call of the Wild’

Posted On 20 Nov 2019
Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox © 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — A grizzled Harrison Ford plays John Thornton in the latest cinematic adaptation of Jack London’s classic book, The Call of the Wild.

Ford narrates the trailer, spinning the story of Buck, a big-hearted Saint Bernard mix who’s kidnapped from his blissful life in California and forced to live and work in the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As in the book, Buck escapes his abusive captors and undertakes the adventure of a lifetime — in this version, with the help of some digital wizardry to bring him to life.

“He was a dog like no other,” says Ford’s character, who comes to care for the determined dog. “He’d been spoiled, and he’d suffered — but he could not be broken.”

The Call of the Wild, which also stars Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan and Bradley Whitford, opens February 21. 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

