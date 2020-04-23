HBO programming season 4 of ‘Westworld’

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 23 Apr 2020
John P. Johnson/HBO(LOS ANGELES) — A little more than halfway through its third season, HBO has already given Westworld the go-ahead for a fourth season, Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming announced on Wednesday. 

“From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” said Bloys. 

The exec continues, “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.” 

Westworld, which stars Geoffrey Wright, James Marsden, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, and Thandie Newton, returns with a new episode on Sunday on HBO.

 Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

