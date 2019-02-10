U.S. NEWS Hawaii braces for storm that could bring waves up to 60 feet https://linewsradio.com/hawaii-braces-for-storm-that-could-bring-waves-up-to-60-feet/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(HONOLULU) — An intensifying Pacific storm about 500 miles north of Kauai is rapidly moving south toward the Hawaiian Islands.

The storm will come very near Hawaii on Sunday. The storm will continue to intensify as it passes close to the islands, before the storm turns back east sometime early Monday.

This rapidly intensifying, fast-moving storm will likely generate waves reaching 40 to 60 feet, which could come very near the Hawaiian Islands — especially the northern shores.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said these waves could cause “unprecedented coastal flooding to north and west facing shores late Saturday and Sunday.”

The National Weather Service is talking about extreme impacts to the coastline with possible significant damage to coastal property and infrastructure.

Additionally, the storm likely will bring wind gusts up to 60 mph, which will cause power outages and downed trees. On the mountain tops, winds could gust well over 100 mph.

