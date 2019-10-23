U.S. NEWS Haunted house requires doctors letter, background check and signed 40-page waiver https://linewsradio.com/haunted-house-requires-doctors-letter-background-check-and-signed-40-page-waiver/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

iStock(NEW YORK) — A haunted house has a long list of requirements for anyone who is brave enough to step inside, or patient enough to fill out a detailed 40-page waiver.

McKamey Manor is not for the faint of heart and even the most extreme scare seekers must first consult a doctor, pass a drug test and clear a background check.

As a safety precaution, the haunted house located in Summertown, Tennessee, lists the following “basic” prerequisites for any potential visitors on its website.

– 21 and above, or 18-20 with parents approval.

– Completed “Sports Physical” and Doctors letter stating you are physically and mentally cleared.

– Pass a background check provided by MM.

– Be screened via FB face time or phone.

– Proof of medical insurance.

– Sign a detailed 40-page waiver.

– Pass a portable drug test on the day of the show.

According to the website, the waiver process alone takes three to four hours.

“This is an audience participation event in which (YOU) will live your own Horror Movie,” according to the description on the site. “This is a rough, intense and truly frightening experience. You must be in GREAT HEALTH to participate. Last year’s haunt was absolutely nothing compared to the new MCKAMEY MANOR.”

The owner and operator, Russ McKamey, also records a video of each experience and shares the videos on his YouTube channel with thousands of subscribers.

McKamey Manor has been featured on two different Netflix series that explore scary and haunted experiences. The haunted house promises to test guests to their very core, but rest assured, “If things become too much, you can always quit…if we let you.”

