Has ‘SNL”s Pete Davidson moved on from Margaret Qualley?
NBC/Will Heath, ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Following a quick engagement to Ariana Grande and a series of brief rumored romances with actresses Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley, Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson appears to have a new squeeze.
Davidson was spotted at a New York City eatery with model Kaia Gerber on Wednesday.
A fan snapped a picture of Pete, 25, and Kaia, 18, seated at a corner table and shared it on Instagram. The pic shows Davidson laughing, while a smiling Gerber looks at her phone.
Davidson was linked to Beckinsale, 46, earlier this year. The two were spotted at “various Golden Globes after-parties,” back in January, according to Us Weekly. That followed Davidson’s brief, much publicized engagement to Grande a few months earlier.
The comedian accompanied Qualley to Venice Film Festival premiere of of her film, Seberg, back in August. They broke up last week, according to Entertainment Tonight.
View this post on Instagram
Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber spotted together at Sadelles in NYC ?? #TheMorningToast (@itsrosefarkash)
A post shared by The Morning Toast (@themorningtoast) on Oct 23, 2019 at 6:24pm PDT
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.