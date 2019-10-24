Has ‘SNL”s Pete Davidson moved on from Margaret Qualley?

BREAKING NEWS

NBC/Will Heath, ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Following a quick engagement to Ariana Grande and a series of brief rumored romances with actresses Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley, Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson appears to have a new squeeze.

Davidson was spotted at a New York City eatery with model Kaia Gerber on Wednesday.

A fan snapped a picture of Pete, 25, and Kaia, 18, seated at a corner table and shared it on Instagram. The pic shows Davidson laughing, while a smiling Gerber looks at her phone.

Davidson was linked to Beckinsale, 46, earlier this year.  The two were spotted at “various Golden Globes after-parties,” back in January, according to Us Weekly.  That followed Davidson’s brief, much publicized engagement to Grande a few months earlier.

The comedian accompanied Qualley to Venice Film Festival premiere of of her film, Seberg, back in August. They broke up last week, according to Entertainment Tonight.

 

 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

