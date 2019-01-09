BREAKING NEWS

Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial tentatively set for May

Posted On 09 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial tentatively set for May https://linewsradio.com/harvey-weinstein-sexual-assault-trial-tentatively-set-for-may/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to stand trial on sexual assault charges on May 6, two sources familiar with the case tell ABC News.

The tentative date was agreed to by Weinstein’s attorneys and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, add the sources. Neither party offered a comment.

Weinstein’s facing five criminal counts of rape and sexual assault, all of which he’s denied. A sixth count against the film producer was dismissed in October after prosecutors revealed to the defense that they’d discovered a written account from Weinstein’s accuser that suggested the encounter that prompted the count against him was consensual.

The disgraced movie mogul due in court for a pre-trial hearing on March 7.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
45°
few clouds
humidity: 48%
wind: 15mph W
H 43 • L 41
35°
Thu
31°
Fri
30°
Sat
29°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup