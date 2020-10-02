BREAKING NEWS

Harvey Weinstein faces six new charges of sexual assault in LA

Posted On 02 Oct 2020
Kena Betancur/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Harvey Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles Friday with the sexual assaults of two more women that allegedly occurred more than a decade ago.

The disgraced movie mogul faces three new counts of rape and three new counts of forcible oral copulation involving the two women, the LA County District Attorney’s office said.

An amended criminal complaint alleges that Weinstein raped one woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills between September 2004 and September 2005, and raped another woman twice between November 2009 and November 2010.

Weinstein now faces 11 sexual assault counts involving five women in California.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” District Attorney Jackie Lacey said. “The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case.”

If convicted as charged in the amended complaint, Weinstein faces up to 140 years to life in state prison. He’s already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after convictions in February for rape and sexual assault against two women.

Prosecutors are seeking the temporary custody of Weinstein from New York. An extradition hearing is set for December 11 in Buffalo.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

