BREAKING NEWS

Hank Sheinkopf of Sheinkopf Communications LIVE on LI in the AM w/ Jay Oliver!

Posted On 17 Apr 2019
By :
Comment: 0

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
April 2019
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
51°
broken clouds
humidity: 47%
wind: 10mph S
H 52 • L 46
59°
Thu
63°
Fri
64°
Sat
61°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup