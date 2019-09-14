BREAKING NEWS

Hand-drawn swastika found in Homeland Security office building

Posted On 14 Sep 2019
Gwengoat/iStock(WASHINGTON) — A hand-drawn swastika was discovered inside an office building at the Department of Homeland Security Nebraska Avenue Complex, a source confirmed to ABC News on Saturday.

The hand-drawn image was removed and the matter was referred to the Office of Inspector General and the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

“This display of hate and cowardice does not represent the dedicated hardworking men and women of the Department of Homeland Security,” Andrew Meehan, acting assistant secretary for public affairs for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement provided to ABC News.

“It has no place in an organization that works tirelessly to protect the American people and combat hate in all its forms,” he added. The situation “is currently being investigated to ensure that swift and corrective action is taken.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

