‘Hamilton,’ ‘The King of Staten Island’ among People’s Choice nominees

© 2020 UNIVERSAL STUDIOS. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — The vote is in the people’s hands with the arrival of the 2020 E!’s People Choice Awards nominees.

Films, TV shows and artists of all kinds are being recognized for their work in the entertainment world this year, across 44 categories each featuring eight nominees.

Bad Boys For Life, Hamilton and The King of Staten Island are among the multi-nominees for film, with the former two up for The Movie of 2020.

Staten Island is up for The Comedy Movie, with lead actor Pete Davidson also appearing in The Comedy Movie Star category alongside Issa Rae for Lovebirds, Salma Hayek in Like a Boss, and Will Ferrell in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and more.

Hamilton is up for Drama Movie, along with Invisible Man, Dangerous Lies, Greyhound and others, with star Lin Manuel-Miranda and Bad Boys‘ Will Smith both up for The Male Movie Star.

TV Show nominees are wide-ranging, as demonstrated by The Show category that includes This Is Us, Outer Banks, Grey’s Anatomy and Tiger King, while Schitt’s Creek, Grown-ish, Insecure and Saturday Night Live are among those that fall into The Comedy Show category.

Sterling K. Brown, Dan Levy and Steve Carell are up for Male TV Star, while Mandy Moore, Sofia Vergara and Sandra Oh are among those nominated for Female TV Star.

You can find the full list of nominees on E!’s website. You can vote online, on Twitter and through the Xfinity X1 app until October 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The People’s Choice Awards air on E! on November 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More