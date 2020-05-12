‘Hamilton’ coming to Disney+ on July 3 in light of COVID-19

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — If you’re one of the millions of people who couldn’t score tickets to the smash hit musical Hamilton during its Tony-winning original Broadway run, you’re in luck.

Promising a “a leap forward in the art of ‘live capture, The Walt Disney Company and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda have announced a live-action version of the play, featuring its original cast, will debut on Disney+ on July 3, in celebration of Independence Day.

The production had been eyed for an October 15 theatrical bow, but it’s now headed to the streaming service, in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton…In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” said Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger. “We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day.”

For his part, Miranda said of director Tommy Kail’s vision, “He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house.”

He adds, “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

The Hamilton production is the latest feature to arrive early on Disney+ because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, Frozen II and the Disney/Pixar film Onward bowed on Disney+ ahead of schedule, for the same reason. Unlike Hamilton, however, Frozen II and Onward were released theatrically first.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

