Halle Berry to star in the sci-fi disaster pic ‘Moonfall’

Posted On 19 May 2020
Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage(LOS ANGELES) — Director Roland Emerich, who blew up the White House and the Empire State Building in Independence Day and just about everything else in 2012, has Halle Berry in his sights for his latest disaster pic. 

The Hollywood Reporter notes Oscar-winner Berry will star alongside Josh Gad in Moonfall, about our closest celestial neighbor’s potential crash into Earth. 

The trade explains that Berry will reportedly play a former astronaut-turned NASA administrator who learns that a previous mission she was a part of could have something to do with a mysterious force that knocked the moon out of orbit. Gad will play an eccentric scientist who learns about the potential disaster. 

Lionsgate is producing the film; Berry’s last film with the studio was the hit John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. 

