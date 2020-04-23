Halle Berry says Pierce Brosnan saved her from choking while filming ‘Die Another Day’

Photo credit should read DAN CHUNG/AFP/GettyImages(LOS ANGELES) — Halle Berry, who played NSA agent Giacinta “Jinx” Johnson in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day opposite Pierce Brosnan’s Agent 007, says the actor saved the day when she started choking while filming the spy thriller.

“I was doing a scene with [Brosnan] in Die Another Day, and I was supposed to be all sexy, and like, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it,” Berry openly admitted to host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

“He had to get up and do the Heimlich. So not sexy.”

“He will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world,” noted Berry.

Berry and Fallon, conducted the interview from their respective homes in compliance with safety regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

