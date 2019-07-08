U.S. NEWS Hall County, Georgia, sheriff's deputy shot dead, manhunt underway https://linewsradio.com/hall-county-georgia-sheriffs-deputy-shot-dead-manhunt-underway/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Hall County Sheriff(ATLANTA) — A manhunt is underway in Georgia after a sheriff’s deputy was gunned down Sunday night, authorities said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Deputy, whose name has not been released, was killed after exchanging gunfire with a suspect, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy had been trying to stop a stolen car when he was shot, ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV reported.

One suspect was hit by gunfire and hospitalized in unknown condition, WSB reported.

Police are now searching for the “remaining suspects,” the sheriff’s office said Monday morning.

Hall County is about 60 miles outside of Atlanta.

The deadly shooting prompted an outpouring of condolences from law enforcement agencies.

“Our hearts are with the family, blood & blue, of the Hall County Sheriff’s Deputy who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted. “We thank you for your service and will continue to pray for your family, friends, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 770-533-7693.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.