Hailee Steinfeld’s ‘Dickinson’ gets season-two premiere date, early season-three pickup

Apple TV+(LOS ANGELES) — Hailee Steinfeld’s Apple TV+ series Dickinson is sticking around for a while.

Not only has season two gotten an official release date, the comedy series has also scored early renewal for season three.

Season two will premiere on January 8, 2021 and Apple TV+ released a new teaser to get fans excited. The teaser shows Hailee as 19th century poet Emily Dickinson participating in a candlelit seance with a group of other young women.

“Should I seek fame?” she asks the spirits, and gets thunder and lightning in response.

Season two will feature returning cast members Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe, as well as world rapper Wiz Khalifa, who will reprise his role as Death. It will also introduce brand-new guest stars including Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe and Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmsted.

After the official premiere date was announced, Hailee tweeted, “i’m so excited to bring emily back for another wild ride…”

Hailee also executive-produces the series, and contributed a song, “Afterlife (Dickinson),” to its soundtrack last season.

