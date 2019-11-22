BREAKING NEWS

Hail hits Phoenix, snow plagues Denver and the weather forecast ahead of holiday rush

Posted On 22 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Stormy weather is expected to start this weekend and last through Thanksgiving week.

On Thursday, a storm in the west dumped more than 1 foot of snow from northern Arizona to the Colorado Rockies. Even the Grand Canyon saw up to 3 inches.

Meanwhile, heavy hail struck Phoenix, Arizona, coating roads and neighborhoods, nearly looking like snow.

That same storm brought about 1 inch of snow and freezing rain to Denver Thursday night, causing dangerous driving conditions and a crash involving over 50 cars.

By Friday morning that storm system was moving into the South, bringing heavy rain.

This weekend the storm will veer to the Northeast, dropping some rain and snow.

As Thanksgiving week gets underway, a fast-moving jet stream will buckle and pick up lots of moisture from Pacific Ocean, helping to create several storm systems that will move across the country from the West Coast to the East Coast.

More heavy rain and flooding are expected for Southern California and the Southwest.

At the same time, cold air from Canada will invade the northern states. There could be several snowstorms next week from the Rockies into the Great Lakes.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
52°
overcast clouds
humidity: 71%
wind: 14mph SW
H 55 • L 54
50°
Sat
55°
Sun
49°
Mon
55°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup