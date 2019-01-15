BREAKING NEWS

Gym, Tan, Laundry duty: ‘Jersey Shore’ star The Situation now behind bars on tax evasion charges

Posted On 15 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Gym, Tan, Laundry duty: 'Jersey Shore' star The Situation now behind bars on tax evasion charges https://linewsradio.com/gym-tan-laundry-duty-jersey-shore-star-the-situation-now-behind-bars-on-tax-evasion-charges/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — On Tuesday, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino began his eight-month prison stint for tax evasion.

On his official Facebook and Instagram accounts, the reality star wrote, “For family, friends & fans, Mailing Address for letters only,” with an address to “Otisville FCI Federal Correctional Institution” in New York.

The Jersey Shore star pleaded guilty last year to tax evasion.

He also posted a few shout-outs to movies like Goodfellas, including a clip of Ray Liotta’s Henry Hill appropriately saying “Now take me to jail.”

Sitch captioned it, “The comeback is always greater than the Setback.”

His brother, Marc Sorrentino, 39, also pleaded guilty to preparing a false tax return and was sentenced to two years in prison. 

When he was charged with tax fraud, federal prosecutors said Michael took “certain actions” to conceal some of his income to avoid paying the full amount of taxes he owed.

“Michael accepts the court’s judgment,” his attorney Henry Klingeman said in a statement late last year. “He is looking forward to marrying his college sweetheart…and moving forward together after he serves his sentence.”

Late last year, Mike Sorrentino married his wife Lauren.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
35°
smoke
humidity: 47%
wind: 10mph WNW
H 35 • L 33
38°
Wed
32°
Thu
39°
Fri
39°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup