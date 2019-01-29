BREAKING NEWS

Gwyneth Paltrow sued in “hit and run” ski accident

Posted On 29 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Gwyneth Paltrow sued in "hit and run" ski accident https://linewsradio.com/gwyneth-paltrow-sued-in-hit-and-run-ski-accident/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC(UTAH) — A Utah man has filed suit against Gwyneth Paltrow, claiming the Oscar-winner and Marvel movie star rammed into him from behind on a ski slope and then skied away, leaving him with serious injuries.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Terry Sanderson is suing the actress and the Deer Valley ski resort for $3.1 million, claiming the collision on Feb. 26, 2016 left him with, “a concussion, brain injury and four broken ribs.”

Sanderson’s suit claims, Paltrow was “out of control” on her skis when she hit him from behind, “knocking him down [and] landing on top of him.”

The alleged victim also complained that, “Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving [him] stunned, lying in the snow.”

Sanderson’s suit also claims that Deer Valley ski instructor Eric Christiansen, who was with the actress but didn’t witness the mishap, blamed him for the collision.

The paper reports the suit also alleges that Christiansen filed a false report about the incident to clear Paltrow, his client, and didn’t send help to the injured skier, as was his obligation.  

Sanderson’s attorney, Robert B. Sykes, claims to have found a witness who can corroborate his client’s side of the story. 

A rep for the Goop lifestyle maven tells ABC Radio, “This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
41°
light rain
humidity: 92%
wind: 17mph SSE
H 42 • L 41
35°
Wed
15°
Thu
20°
Fri
27°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup